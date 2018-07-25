Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks New Photo Intern

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with an eye for photography, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Photo Intern to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Proficiency with Photoshop and social media is required.

Candidates MUST own their own photo equipment and have quick access to New York City's theatre district. This is a paid internship.

To apply, please send a resume and photo samples to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Photo Intern Applicant'.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You