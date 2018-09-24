Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking Editorial Interns for Fall/Winter

BroadwayWorld has just opened up new opportunities for interns to join the team for Fall 2018/Winter 2019!

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with an interest in learning about news editing and website content management. No journalism experience is necessary -- we'll teach you everything you need to know -- although excellent writing skills are essential. Applicants must also be able to multi-task and write quickly.

Responsibilities include:

- Editing and posting of news stories.

- Drafting original pieces and feature stories.

- Doing various online and social media research.

The position offers flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience. Applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. The internship offers invaluable training in online media and an opportunity to be a player on the front lines of the theater and entertainment worlds. The internship is unpaid, with college credit available.

To apply, please send your resume and one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Intern'.

