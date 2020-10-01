John Lloyd Young Discusses His Upcoming Streamed Concert in Las Vegas and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

He also talked about the art he's working on during the pandemic, and more!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 30, he chatted with Tony winner John Lloyd Young.

Young headlines a concert at The Space in Las Vegas on October 3 (6pm ET), which he discussed during the interview!

He said he's excited for the concert because he gets to "geek out and sing my favorite Broadway songs."

Young talked about what the fans can expect if they tune into his concert.

"My concept for this show is, 'did you know the Jersey Boy also knows his Broadway?'" he said. "This set is fully grounded in the classic, amazing, spine-tingling songs and shows that made me want to be a Broadway guy when I was coming up. These are the best of the best of that classic period that someone my age would have been listening to."

To name a few shows that he will be singing songs from, Young mentioned Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Music Man, The Wiz, Chicago, and more.

He also discussed The Space, the Las Vegas venue in which the concert will be performed. He said this will be either his seventh or eighth time playing there since 2016.

"From an L.A. perspective it's a small sound stage and from a New York perspective its a Black Box Theatre," he said. "And because it's that way, it can work as an ad hoc TV studio, which is basically what these livestreams are right now."

Young said that he likes this style of concert because he is a private person, who doesn't want to perform live from his own home. Not only that, but he wants those watching at home to feel like they're really at a live show.

Watch the full interview here.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

Related Articles