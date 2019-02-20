Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Will Play Off-Broadway This Summer

Producers Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) just announced the New York Premiere of the new musical comedy BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Violet, "Orange is the New Black"), this summer at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). With music and lyrics by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC's "Smash") and a book by Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill actor), the musical comedy received five Berkshire Theatre Awards upon its world premiere engagement at Barrington Stage in 2016. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director), the Off-Broadway cast of twelve soon to be announced. BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER begins previews Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with an official opening night ofTuesday, July 23, for a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

Joe Iconis' follow-up to his sold-out smash hit Be More Chill - which makes its Broadway bow this spring - BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER is a fierce, funny and fearless new musical comedy inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s. Annie Golden leads the cast as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. A "rowdy, funny, cheerfully cockeyed show" with a six-piece band performing Iconis' "lively and infectious score that's a churning blend of R&B, funk, and rock 'n' roll" (The Boston Globe), the musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity - and save the theatre.

Named "the future of musical theater" by The New York Times, Joe Iconis has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award and Jonathan Larson Award. In addition to Broadway Bounty Hunter and the viral sensation Be More Chill, his original music was featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash." His song "Broadway, Here I Come!", originally sung by Jeremy Jordan on the show, was an instant hit and has been hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. Joe is a fixture on the New York cabaret scene with popular shows like "Joe Iconis & Family," and his upcoming musicals include The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse, Punk Rock Girl and Love in Hate Nation.

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in four seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

"Golden sings the songs -kills them, even-with the full-throttle soulfulness they cry out for," wrote The New York Times of Annie Golden's performance in Broadway Bounty Hunter at Barrington Stage. "Her winning performance tugs us into her character's bruised heart and battling spirit. A pixie comedian with a distinctive presence, she handles the comedy with ease...but also brings elements of fey, touching truth to her role."

Rounding out the BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER creative team are Scenic Designer Michael Schweikardt (Rags at Goodspeed), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Assassins, Ragtime, Once on this Island), Costume and Wig Designer Sarafina Bush (Gettin' The Band Back Together, Associate), Projection Designer Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats), Sound Designer Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill), Vocal Arranger Joel Waggoner (Bernarda Alba at LCT), Music DirectorGeoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Associate), and Artistic Consultant Nehemiah Luckett. Production Management is by Tinc Productions, Stage Manager is E. Sara Barnes, and the General Manager is KGM Theatrical.

Additional cast for BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Scott Barrow

