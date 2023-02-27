Jinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More Performances

Actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon will extend her run in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances only. The additional performances run Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in history.

Jinkx Monsoon said, "The kids are saying 'she ate,' so I figured, I might as well have seconds. In all seriousness, playing for standing room only crowds throughout my run as Mama has got my mind blown and my heart full. Audiences from all over the world have generously brought so much joy to this show. The Chicago cast has become my family, and I've made friends for life. I'm super excited for what the rest of the year holds, but first, I'm gonna keep feeling my oats on the Broadway stage."

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of "Matron 'Mama' Morton" on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

As recently announced, Chicago veteran Bianca Marroquín returns to the production in the role of Velma Kelly on March 13 for a limited engagement through April 9.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Jinkx Monsoon as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.