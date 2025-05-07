Jez Butterworth, Jack Thorne, & Peter Straughan to Write BEATLES 4-Part Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winners Jez Butterworth and Jack Thorne, along with Academy Award-winner Peter Straughan, have been selected to write The Beatles- A Four Film Cinematic Event, according to Deadline. The four-part biopic of the band will see each theatrical film dedicated to a separate member: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. This marks the first time that life and music rights have been granted for a film about their lives.

Tony-winning director Sam Mendes is at the helm of the project, which is being developed by Sony Pictures. The cast, recently announced at CinemaCon, features Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Butterworth is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose plays include Mojo, Jerusalem, The River, The Ferryman, and THE HILLS of Caliornifa, which played at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2024. Screenwriting credits include Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, Black Mass, Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Jack Thorne's many theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, A Christmas Carol, The Motive and the Cue, When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is now on Broadway. For the screen, he wrote the drama series His Dark Materials, the Enola Holmes films, and the screenplay for Disney's upcoming Tron: Ares.

Straughan recently won the Academy Award for his screenplay for Edward Berger’s Conclave. Previously, credits include The Men Who Stare at Goats, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Our Brand is Crisis, and Frank. His next screen project is Crime 101, a movie he co-wrote with director Bart Layton.