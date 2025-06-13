Jessica Vosk to Take Leave of Absence From HELL'S KITCHEN Due to Back Injury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jessica Vosk has announced that she will be out of Hell's Kitchen for three weeks due to a back injury. The medical leave will conclude on July 8, after the Wicked alum has recovered from her surgery. Kelsee Kimmel and more will be taking on the role of Jersey while Vosk is gone. Vosk will finish this weekend's performances before returning in July.

She took to Instagram to share a vulnerable video and note about missing performances of the hit Alicia Keys musical.

"I have a hard time admitting that I need help, but I’m at that point right now—as much as I want to be performing in Hells Kitchen nightly, my back has finally given me the red light," the caption reads. "I’ve been pushing through since February, missing shows due to pain, and trying everything I can to make the situation work. My castmates have been angels on earth, understanding every aspect and all my funny limps. The entire team at HK has given me more grace than I could expect. We try very hard to mask our pain, then we rarely admit how hard it is to make everything seem seamless and perfect in showbiz."

"The great news is that I will feel better, something I have hoped for over the past year. 24/7 pain is no joke. To the chronic sufferers, I’m so sorry. The thing that I am most ready for is to be able to sleep again. Even better, I will be back July 8, and I do NOT have a final date for you yet! Rest assured you still have time to catch me! I love you very much and I am very grateful for every bit of support you’ve thrown my way. I might just need a little bit more over the next couple of weeks."

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

Joining Jessica Vosk in the Broadway company of Hell's Kitchen is Christopher Jackson, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Amanda Reid.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.