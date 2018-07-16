Jessica Vosk Makes Her Broadway Elphaba Debut in WICKED Today

There's a new witch in town! Jessica Vosk makes her Broadway Elphaba debut in Wicked, beginning performances tonight, July 16, at the Gershwin Theatre.

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of FrumaSarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. Vosk will soon release her debut solo album "Wild and Free."

Ms. Vosk joins a cast which currently includes Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Martin Moran as Dr. Dillamond. The role of Elphaba is currently being played by Jackie Burns, who will give her final performance on Broadway on Saturday, July 14th.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantellowith musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

