Jesse JP Johnson to Release New Single 'Sweet Sweet Lovin''

Broadway's Jesse JP Johnson is also a singer/songwriter releasing a new single, Sweet Sweet Lovin', June 18th on Spotify, iTunes and where you listen to music. "Through all we have been through these past months, everyone could use some lovin'" and Jesse's song provides that and more!

Jesse JP Johnson was recently seen staring in the role of Boq in Broadway's Wicked. He has performed in NY on Broadway in SpongeBob Squarepants as Swing/Spongebob understudy, Altar Boys (Luke), Xanadu, Grease 1st Nat. (Doody), Wicked 1st Nat. (Boq), 9 to 5 1st Nat. (Ensemble) and also stared in Broadway/original cast recording of Glory Days as Jack.

Check it out June 18th and you can follow Jesse and any upcoming events/works at @jessejpjohnson and his website jessejpjohnson.com.