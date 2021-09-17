Jeremy Jordan's 'Grow For Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is Available Now

The new single "Grow for Me" from Little Shop of Horrors - performed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan - is available today, Friday, September 17. Jordan will star as Seymour in the show's acclaimed revival when it resumes performances Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21.

The same day, the label will release Little Shop of Horrors - The New Cast Album on CD, online, and in stores. This production is the recipient of 2020 "Outstanding Revival" Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. The recording, which was nominated for a 2021 "Best Musical Theater Album" Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer - and executive produced by the show's producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold.

To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit: www.ghostlightrecords.com/little-shop-of-horrors-new-off-broadway-cast-album.html. To stream or download the "Grow for Me" single, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JeremyJordanGrowForMePR

Little Shop of Horrors - The New Cast Album features original Off-Broadway cast members: Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who also won 2020 Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for this production (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.), Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik), Kingsley Leggs (The Voice of Audrey II), Ari Groover (Ronnette), Salome Smith (Crystal), Joy Woods (Chiffon), Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. Blanchard was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Drama Desk Award for her performance in the show.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, opened at the Westside Theatre to critical acclaim on October 17, 2019. Ben Brantley of The New York Times deemed the show a "Critic's Pick," declaring that "a certain carnivorous plant has been repotted in Hell's Kitchen, and I am delighted to report that it's thriving there. Michael Mayer's delicious revival...summons the shivery elation I felt seeing the musical at the East Village's Orpheum nearly four decades earlier. It restores the show to its original scale and sensibility, reminding us of the special potency of grisly things that come in small, impeccably wrapped packages." David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter described the production as "wildly exuberant" and "irresistible" - "this terrific revival will only deepen the devotion for those lucky enough to catch it." Adam Feldman of Time Out gave the musical "Four Stars!" hailing it as "a deeply satisfying revival... with a marvelous cast. What kind of deal with what kind of devil are you willing to cut to see it?"

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors, is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors ("Outstanding Revival," "Outstanding Director": Michael Mayer, "Outstanding Actor in a Musical": Jonathan Groff, and "Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical": Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical," as well as "Distinguished Performance" nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical" and "Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical" for Christian Borle, in addition to an "Outstanding Actress" nomination for Tammy Blanchard and "Outstanding Scenic Design" nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical" for Christian Borle, as well as a "Best Revival" nomination, an "Outstanding Lead Actor" nomination for Jonathan Groff and an "Outstanding Supporting Actress" nomination for Ari Groover.

Joining Michael Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.