Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness Will Make Concert Debut at Sony Hall

The new band will perform on Sunday, September 25 with special guest OXFLOYD.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness are coming to Sony Hall! The new band will make their concert debut on Sunday, September 25 (7pm) with special guest OXFLOYD. Click here for tickets!

Following their NYC appearance, the group heads to London for a performance at HERE at Outernet on November 13.

When a global pandemic hit, film/Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan found himself with some time on his hands. He and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars.

Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world. Things may get loud.


Team BWW


