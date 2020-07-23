Jennifer Simard, Karen Ziemba, Debbie Gravitte and More Join New Kritzerland Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 108th Kritzerland Show Will be Taking Place on August 9, 2020

For the 108th Kritzerland show, it's a tribute to one of the most beloved songwriting teams in Broadway history, Kander and Ebb. The music and lyrics of John Kander and Fred Ebb have been delighting people since their Broadway debut, Flora, the Red Menace, which began their long association with Liza Minnelli. Featuring classic songs from Flora, The Happy Time, Cabaret, Chicago, Woman of the Year, Zorba, The Act, and more, the show features an absolutely amazing cast, including two Tony Award-winners, four Tony nominees, several of whom have a lot of history with Kander and Ebb, including original cast members from their shows. So, join Kritzerland and this incredible cast on August 9th on Facebook and YouTube Live, for an evening featuring some of the best musical theater songs ever written. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty, with the technical expertise of Hartley Powers.

FEATURED PERFORMERS:

Brent Barrett [Broadway: West Side Story (Tony), Grand Hotel (Baron), Candide (Max), Chicago (Billy), Annie Get Your Gun (Frank Butler); West End: Grand Hotel (Baron), Kiss Me Kate (Fred)]

debbie gravitte [B'way: Jerome Robbins' Broadway [TONY], They're Playing Our Song, Blues in the Night, Kander & Ebb's Zorba w/Anthony Quinn, Les Miz (Fantime)]

PEYTON KIRKNER [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance; A Carol Christmas (Trina), In My Mind's Eye (Patty), The Group Rep; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

KAREN MASON [B'way: Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Mamma Mia (Tanya), Sunset Boulevard, (Norma Desmond), Wonderland, Hairspray, Off Broadway: And the World GoesRound]

kerry o'malley [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

HARTLEY POWERS: [Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night]

JENNIFER SIMARD [B'way: Company 2020, Mean Girls, Disaster {Tony nominee}, Hello Dolly w/Bette Midler, Shrek, Sister Act, Off Broadway: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change]

Sami Staitman [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]

ADRIENNE STiefEL [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

KAREN ZIEMBA [B'way:Contact {TONY}, Kander & Ebb's Curtains, Never Gonna Dance, Kander & Ebb's Steel Pier {Tony Nominee}, And the World Goes Round {Drama Desk Award}]

Facebook LIVE link:

https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link:

https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

Event is FREE. If inclined, they are suggesting donations to the Group Rep (a 46 year old small theater in NoHo, California):

https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You