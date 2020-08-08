Jazzmobile And Central Park Conservancy Present Great Jazz On The Great Hill At Home

The party begins Saturday, August 8, at 7:00 pm.

The Central Park Conservancy and Jazzmobile are turning summertime favorite Great Jazz on the Great Hill into a must-see house party beginning Saturday, August 8, at 7:00 pm. Turn up the volume, move the furniture, put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the lineup of stellar musicians from home. Join world-renowned singer and emcee Alyson Williams for this virtual event, which also includes performances by Jeremy Pelt and the George Gee Swing Orchestra with special introductions from Central Park Conservancy President, Elizabeth W. Smith, and Jazzmobile Director and Executive Producer Robin Bell-Stevens.

Live performances by this year's artists were recorded in Central Park on July 29. The concert will be available for a limited time beginning August 8, 2020, 7:00 pm (EDT) - September 30, 2020.

The concert is FREE; no tickets are needed.

Prominent and award-winning vocalist, actress, and radio personality Alyson Williams, whose versatile singing styles and newest project, "Summer Nights in Harlem," continues to wow audiences around the world; Internationally acclaimed trumpeter and band leader Jeremy Pelt who has been featured in Down Beat Magazineand the Wall Street Journal; and multi-generational favorite The George Gee Swing Band, leading the re-emergence of swing dance as a popular cultural experience not only in New York but around the world.

The Central Park Conservancy is a private, not-for-profit organization that manages Central Park and is responsible for raising the Park's annual operating budget. The Conservancy's staff of more than 300 is responsible for all aspects of the Park's stewardship, from day-to-day maintenance and operations to continued restoration and rebuilding projects. Additionally, the Conservancy operates the Park's visitor centers, provides public programs, and serves as a resource for other NYC parks and for public-private partnerships around the world. For more information, please visit centralparknyc.org.

Jazzmobile is the country's first charitable organization created with a mission just for jazz: to present, preserve, promote and propagate America's classical music, jazz. Its free annual concert series, SUMMERFEST, travels throughout the five boroughs and is New York City's longest-running jazz festival. Founded by NEA Jazz Master, Dr. Billy Taylor, it has presented jazz greats and legends including Wynton Marsalis, Monty Alexander, Dianne Reeves and hundreds more. Its pioneering music education programs, Saturday Jazz Workshop, Master Classes and Lecture Demonstrations have been emulated by local and national organizations.

