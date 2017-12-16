Hamilton
Javier Munoz Shares Favorite Memories of His HAMILTON Journey

Dec. 16, 2017  

As previously reported, Javier Muñoz will play his final performance in Hamilton on January 14, 2018. Javier is celebrating the time he spent with the show by posting his favorite memories (with the hashtag #Hamories) on Twitter. Check out the tweets so far below!

Muñoz has been a member of the Hamilton company from the musical's early development, through The Public Theater engagement, where he performed as Hamilton alternate to the musical's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda, eventually assuming the title role on Broadway.

