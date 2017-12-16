Javier Munoz Shares Favorite Memories of His HAMILTON Journey

As previously reported, Javier Muñoz will play his final performance in Hamilton on January 14, 2018. Javier is celebrating the time he spent with the show by posting his favorite memories (with the hashtag #Hamories) on Twitter. Check out the tweets so far below!

1st preview @PublicTheaterNY giving Lin a chance to watch the show. Took this in our dressing room & posted it saying: "First preview. Lin is watching. Someone better not suck." That someone being me lol!@HamiltonMusical #Javilton #Hamories

More of these between now & myast show pic.twitter.com/JrLlzqB5S1 - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 9, 2017

Memories: 1st collage is day 1 at @publictheaterny where they welcomed us w/ a winter bbq. The 2nd is a potluck I organized while rehearsing for @publictheaterny. Everyone turned into food zombies so Tommy ended rehearsal early.

More #hamories to come@HamiltonMusical #Javilton pic.twitter.com/PXqzaNT6q2 - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 11, 2017

The world introduced to an almost finished musical; beyond 1 song sung for a Pres; beyond @LincolnCenter... @NYStageandFilm I played #laurensphilip & #jamesreynolds (fact: Leslie sat in the audience watching; oh what the future would hold??) @HamiltonMusical #Javilton #Hamories pic.twitter.com/XGS76rYFzl - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 14, 2017

More #Hamories 1)Goofing off w/ @LacketyLac, napping w/@Lin_Manuel back when it was music stands & a piano workshopping @HamiltonMusical

2)1st costume fitting for @PublicTheaterNY run w/ obligatory costume selfie & then in my dressing room before my 1st preview as Ham.#Javilton pic.twitter.com/NBl7mpeoNJ - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 16, 2017

Muñoz has been a member of the Hamilton company from the musical's early development, through The Public Theater engagement, where he performed as Hamilton alternate to the musical's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda, eventually assuming the title role on Broadway.

