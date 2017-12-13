Official: Michael Luwoye Will Return as 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Michael Luwoye - who has starred in the title role in the National Tour of Hamilton since it opened earlier this year in San Francisco, before transferring to the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles (through December 30) - will officially succeed for Javier Muñoz on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater (226 W. 46 St.) on January 16, 2018, producer Jeffrey Seller announces.

Mr. Muñoz has been a member of the Hamilton company from the musical's early development, through The Public Theater engagement, where he performed as Hamilton alternate to the musical's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda, eventually assuming the title role on Broadway. His final performance will be Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Luwoye originally made his Broadway debut as the Hamilton alternate to Mr. Muñoz earlier this year, and subsequently became the first actor to portray both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr on Broadway, portraying Hamilton during a matinee performance, and Hamilton's rival Aaron Burr at the musical's evening performance the same day.

Prior to Hamilton, Michael Luwoye appeared in the Off-Broadway musical INVISIBLE THREAD, for which he received a 2016 Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor, and performed in numerous productions at leading regional theatres across the U.S.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire,HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON is currently running on Broadway, in Chicago, and in Los Angeles (through December 2017). A London production will open on December 21, 2017, and a second U.S. national tour begins February 2018 in Seattle.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

