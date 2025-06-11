 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jason Issacs Shows Support for Tom Felton's Broadway Debut- 'Can’t Wait Son!'

Felton will play Draco in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

By: Jun. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

As BroadwayWorld reported last weekTom Felton, who for over a decade played the role of Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy” in all eight Harry Potter films, will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child this fall. He returns to the iconic character this fall for the first time in almost 15 years. 

Since news broke, Felton received support from who else, but "dad" Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the series. "What a birthday present. Can’t wait son - that’ll be me in the front row with something in my eye," the White Lotus star wrote on Instagram.

Felton will make his Broadway debut when he joins the company as “Draco Malfoy” beginning Tuesday, November 11th for a limited 19-week engagement through March 22, 2026, only at New York City’s Lyric Theatre.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos