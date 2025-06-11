Jason Issacs Shows Support for Tom Felton's Broadway Debut- 'Can’t Wait Son!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Tom Felton, who for over a decade played the role of Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy” in all eight Harry Potter films, will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child this fall. He returns to the iconic character this fall for the first time in almost 15 years.

Since news broke, Felton received support from who else, but "dad" Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the series. "What a birthday present. Can’t wait son - that’ll be me in the front row with something in my eye," the White Lotus star wrote on Instagram.

Felton will make his Broadway debut when he joins the company as “Draco Malfoy” beginning Tuesday, November 11th for a limited 19-week engagement through March 22, 2026, only at New York City’s Lyric Theatre.