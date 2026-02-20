Listen: Baz Luhrmann's EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT Releases Soundtrack

The offical motion picture soundtrack has been released for EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, the new cinematic experience from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. The movie is currently playing a one-week exclusive IMAX engagement and will come to theaters everywhere on February 27.

The soundtrack contains 27 recordings heard in the film, featuring updated mixes of iconic live performances alongside new remixes and medleys of classic Elvis recordings. It is currently available on digital and CD, with a 2-LP vinyl release following on April 24. The 2-LP will also include two color variants: a Graceland exclusive red marble vinyl, and an Amazon exclusive translucent orange and yellow vinyl.

EPiC features footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling "his side of the story." The film debuted in 2025 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released theatrically by NEON and Universal Pictures International.

EPiC marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered around Elvis Presley, following Elvis in 2022, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, won multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Photo Credit: NEON