James T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next Week

He returns to the role of 'Amos Hart' on Tuesday, November 21.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Chicago

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Broadway triple threat James T. Lane in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Tuesday, November 21st at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Lane returns to the production after previously portraying slick lawyer “Billy Flynn” earlier this year. Chicago celebrated its 27th year on Broadway on Tuesday, November 14th.

 

About James T. Lane

James T. Lane returns to the company of Chicago in this new role as Amos Hart having previously played Billy Flynn and appeared in the ensemble. From Philadelphia, James' other credits include Chicago (Billy Flynn), Kiss Me, Kate (Paul), King Kong the Musical, The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates; Broadway & West End), and A Chorus Line (Richie Walters; Broadway & West End). He's starred in national tours of Ain't Too Proud (Paul) and Jersey Boys, and regionally in Mary Poppins (Bert), The Wiz (Tin Man), The Little Mermaid (Sebastian) & more. Most recently, he wrote and starred in the five-time Audelco Award Nominated Off-Broadway show, Triple Threat. www.jamestlane.com IG @jamestlane

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




