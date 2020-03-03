James McAvoy-Led CYRANO DE BERGERAC Comes To BAM This Spring

The Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM) will present director Jamie Lloyd's bold revival of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac-in a new version by Martin Crimp-at the BAM Harvey Theater from May 8-31.

Featuring acclaimed film and stage actor James McAvoy in the title role (Atonement, X-Men, Split) the production continues McAvoy's longstanding collaboration with Jamie Lloyd, following The Ruling Class and Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios), Three Days of Rain (Apollo Theatre), and Heart of Darkness (BBC Radio 4). Cyrano de Bergerac comes to BAM following its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Playhouse Theatre, which ends on February 29. The production today earned five Olivier Award nominations, including Best Actor (McAvoy), Best Director (Lloyd), and Best Revival.

BAM Artistic Director David Binder said, "This production is a visceral, bold, and wholly exciting take on a classic. I'm thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look forward to sharing this one of a kind experience with our audiences."

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac go on sale March 10 for BAM members and on March 20 for the general public. Prior to general public on sale, American ExpressR Card Members can purchase tickets beginning March 17. To purchase, visit BAM.org or call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100.





