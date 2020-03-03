James McAvoy-Led CYRANO DE BERGERAC Comes To BAM This Spring
The Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM) will present director Jamie Lloyd's bold revival of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac-in a new version by Martin Crimp-at the BAM Harvey Theater from May 8-31.
Featuring acclaimed film and stage actor James McAvoy in the title role (Atonement, X-Men, Split) the production continues McAvoy's longstanding collaboration with Jamie Lloyd, following The Ruling Class and Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios), Three Days of Rain (Apollo Theatre), and Heart of Darkness (BBC Radio 4). Cyrano de Bergerac comes to BAM following its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Playhouse Theatre, which ends on February 29. The production today earned five Olivier Award nominations, including Best Actor (McAvoy), Best Director (Lloyd), and Best Revival.
BAM Artistic Director David Binder said, "This production is a visceral, bold, and wholly exciting take on a classic. I'm thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look forward to sharing this one of a kind experience with our audiences."
Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac go on sale March 10 for BAM members and on March 20 for the general public. Prior to general public on sale, American ExpressR Card Members can purchase tickets beginning March 17. To purchase, visit BAM.org or call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The 2020 Oliver Award nominations have been announced!... (read more)