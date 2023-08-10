Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway

Jake Pedersen previously played Boq in the WICKED National Tour.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Jake Pedersen will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Boq, beginning performances on Monday, August 14 at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51stStreet).

Jake Pedersen previously played Boq in the Wicked National Tour. Other credits include Parade (Broadway) and Escape to Margaritaville (National Tour).  

Jake joins a cast which includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, John Dossett as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.  Michael Wartella will perform his final performance as Boq on Saturday, August 12.

 

ABOUT Wicked

 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

 The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

 




