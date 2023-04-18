Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals the Show He'd Like to Appear in Next on Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed the next role he'd like to take on on the Broadway stage. The stage and screen star told Variety that he's hoping to get back to the stage soon.

"There are so many musicals I love so deeply," Gyllenhaal said. "At some point, I've always loved Fiddler on the Roof. I'd love to do that."

Gyllenhaal's godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis, brought up a story of how Gyllenhaal was supposed to star as Tevye in a school production of Fiddler, but he left the show when he was offered the lead in the 1999 drama "October Sky."

"I knew then how committed he was to being an actor because most people wouldn't give up that high school slot for a little indie movie," Curtis said. "Most people would be like, 'No, I'm going to star in the high school musical.' I knew then that that was a dedication to the art form that was different than just being super talented and getting a lot of attention."

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life and is also listed as producer on the hit Slave Play and the recent revival of Caroline, or Change. He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and the drama Constellations.

