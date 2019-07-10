Jacob Dickey Takes Over Title Role in ALADDIN Next Week

Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, welcomes Jacob Dickey to the title role on Tuesday, July 16 to Thursday, September 12 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Dickey is currently an Aladdin ensemble cast member and an understudy for Aladdin and Kassim in the Broadway production. He also spent time playing the title role in the North American Tour in 2017.

Watch Dickey sing 'Proud of Your Boy' from Aladdin last year:

Jacob Dickey's previous theatre credits include Sky in Mamma Mia!; Neville in The Mystery of Edwin Drood; and Gabe in Next to Normal.

Ainsley Melham who currently plays the role, will play his final performance in Aladdin on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Disney's Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is now in its sixth smash year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street).

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters of recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London, on tour across North America, and opens in Singapore July 25.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob, and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You