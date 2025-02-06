Jackie Burns & More to Star in HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN World Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville meets Broadway in the new country musical, “Hard Road To Heaven,” which will have its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse and begins previews on February 28. The show officially opens March 8 at 7:30 pm and runs through March 23.

The Playhouse’s Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler announced casting and details for the new musical, which is the first of five, self-produced original productions in the 2025 subscription series, and represents a calendar shift for the Playhouse as it becomes a year-round producing theater.

With songwriters from both the musical theatre and country music worlds, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a powerful new musical that explores the heart and soul of country music through the themes of fame, family, and faith. Jenny Dixon, the reigning queen of country, navigates the ups and downs of a superstar career and the gospel-singing family she left behind. With unforgettable songs and a gripping narrative, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a tale of ambition, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

“Hard Road to Heaven” is produced by special arrangement with Gary and Joane Reamy and Cody Lassen.

“For a long time, we’ve been looking for a good country musical, one that combines Nashville roots with Broadway know-how,” says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director. “We've finally found one with a score by two songwriters firmly in both camps — one of Nashville’s finest, Marty Dodson, and David Spangler, whose Broadway credits span decades. Teamed with playwright Willy Holtzman, this new show has everything it needs to become a successful, modern country musical. We’re proud to launch this show and look forward to sharing it with our audiences.”

“Hard Road to Heaven” features a book by Willy Holtzman (Pulitzer nominee for “Hearts”) and score by David Spangler (“The Magic Show,” “Seesaw”), the late Jerry Taylor (more than 150 of his songs recorded by such legends as Kenny Chesney, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash and more) and Marty Dodson (writer of Kenny Chesney’s “Everyone Wants to Go to Heaven” and Billy Currington’s “Must Be Doing Something Right.”) Christian Parker serves as dramaturg. The playhouse production features choreography by Brandon Kelly (Ogunquit Playhouse’s “Escape to Margaritaville”) and direction by Jackson Gay (Cleveland Playhouse’s “A Christmas Story”).

The cast includes Jackie Burns (Broadway’s “Wicked” and “Titanique” Off-Broadway) as Jenny Dixon, Leah Hocking (Broadway’s “The Last Ship,” “Billy Elliot”) as Linnell Dixon, Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway’s “Beetlejuice”) as Anna Grace Dixon, J. Robert Spencer (Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” and “Next to Normal”) as Hank Dixon, Bryan Fenkart (Broadway’s “Memphis”) as Jimmy Lee Stewart, Jerry Dixon (Broadway’s “Once on This Island” and “If/Then”) as Charlie Morgan, Nathaniel Hackmann (Broadway’s “Back to the Future”) as Kellin Wayne and Marcus Gladney, Jr. (“Choir Boy” at Manhattan Theatre Club) as Marcus Dorsey.

Rounding out the cast is Imani Brissett (Ball State University’s “Our Town”), Brad Greer (“The Big Gay Jamboree”), Alec Ludacka (“The Perfect Game”), Christopher McCrewell (National Tour of “The Prom”), Claire Newumann (Broadway’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), Shannon Stasiulis (Broadway’s “Pretty Woman”) and Cecilia Trippiedi (National Tour of “Hadestown”).

The creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (Set Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Jacob Yates (Music Supervisor). Avery Trunko is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.