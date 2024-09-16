JOB Adds Additional Hosts For Post-Performance Conversations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional hosts have been announced for the ongoing post-performance conversation series for JOB, the critically acclaimed psychological thriller now playing an extended engagement at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

On Wednesday evening, September 18, culture writer and co-host of Wondery’s “Lemme Say This” podcast Peyton Dix will host a talkback with playwright Max Wolf Friedlich and director Michael Herwitz, and the following night, September 19, journalist and New York Times best-selling author Holly Peterson (It’s Hot in the Hamptons, The Manny) will moderate a discussion with JOB stars Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

Previous editions of the conversation series have been hosted by actress, model, and “Library Science” co-founder Kaia Gerber and journalist Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times’ “The Daily.” Additional conversations will be announced shortly.

JOB was recently extended at the Hayes Theater with for the acclaimed production now on sale through Sunday, October 27. Tickets are available at www.jobtheplay.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Hayes Theater box office.

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. With two not-to-be-missed performances from Tony Award® nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession”) and Sydney Lemmon (Tár, “Fear the Walking Dead”), “don’t be alarmed if you catch yourself holding your breath throughout the entire show” (Time Out New York).

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 where it became a sold-out smash. It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.