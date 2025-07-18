JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Featuring Laura Benanti, Christine Ebersole and More Out Now

The cast features Julian Ovenden, Christine Allado and more.
Jo - The Little Women Musical – a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women – has released as a 2-CD set CD. The show features music by Dan Redfeld and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. The music is also available in streaming and digital platforms. The album, recorded at London’s renowned Abbey Road Studios, features a mix of Broadway, West End and international stars and a 29-piece orchestra, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.) is the executive producer of the album, with Emily Kerrigan and Elizabeth Hedman serving as associate producers. Redfeld also serves as conductor and orchestrator. To order the CD, or stream or download the album, please visit https://orcd.co/joalbum
The cast includes Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti as Marmee March, two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole as Aunt March, Olivier Award-nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden as Father, Grammy Award-nominated Christine Allado as Jo March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton as Grandfather, West End star Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono as Amy March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, Liam Tamne as John Brooke, Tobias Turley as Fred Vaughn, and Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner.
Jo – The Little Women Musical is a love letter to Louisa May Alcott’s cherished novel, taking the story to new heights in a vibrant new production. With a sweeping cinematic score and fresh narrative, Jo brings the timeless coming-of-age story of the March sisters into sharp focus for a new generation, asking all of us…“Will you have the courage to write your own story?”
Jo March, a passionate young writer growing up amidst the U.S. Civil War, is faced with the overwhelming grief of losing her sister Beth. As she navigates this profound loss, Jo reflects on her journey with ambition, family, love, and sacrifice. Her sorrow becomes the catalyst for writing the story of her sisters, transforming her pain into purpose. Through this act of creation, Jo reminds us of the power of claiming one's unique voice and identity.
Nigel Wright, music co-producer said: “I have to say this album is glorious and a real highlight in my career. Simply stunning!”
Dan Redfeld, composer and music co-producer, adds: “The Jo album is a magical listening experience. We are excited for the world to hear Jo and the brilliance of the studio cast and orchestra on this recording, which is literally the complete show. It has been a privilege to work alongside Nigel Wright and team Jo!”
The full show will be presented at a future date to be announced as a semi-staged concert in London, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).
Sheet music is available on both Sheet Music Direct and Sheet Music Plus: “Fly Away” (Jo March), “My Captive Heart” (Duet), “(A World of) Dreams and Figments” (Amy March), “The Simple Truth” (Meg March), and “Moments” (Beth March).
Videos