JAGGED LITTLE PILL Reunion, Jeanna De Waal, and More Streaming This Month from Feinstein's/54Below

This month, Feinstein's/54 Below presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond - all streaming direct to homes worldwide.

"Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the globe. The series features LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue- all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design.

To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on-demand afterward. Tickets are $25 per household and can be purchased by visiting www.54Below.com/LIVE.

January's streaming shows will feature the following acts:

LIZ CALLAWAY & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!

JANUARY 8 AT 7:00 PM

The Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's/54 Below with their new show Broadway the Calla-way! Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway raise the roof with showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound compliments Liz's clear bell tones, expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor, and the soaring sounds of the greatest songs of Broadway!

JEANNA DE WAAL

JANUARY 10 AT 7:00 PM

Join Jeanna de Waal for an intimate concert and get to know the actress behind Broadway's much talked about production of Diana the Musical. The concert will feature original arrangements of songs currently in Broadway shows and share insight into the actress' journey and life!

Jeanna most recently originated the title role in Diana the Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus.

Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America at 59E59 Theatre and de Waal played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured on the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe Theatre.

54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS

JANUARY 17 AT 9:45PM

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Why not join us for a roll in the hay and a preview of History of the World Part II. Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Seriously, bring 11 friends and we'll have Twelve Chairs waiting for you. Remember this is a live cabaret and not a Silent Movie - so, screw To Be Or Not To Be, the question is will you be there?

Back after a sold-out night of hilarity in 2020! Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the incomparable Mensch of Comedy! Expect to hear hits like, "Springtime for Hitler," "High Anxiety," "Men In Tights," "Roll In The Hay," and more!

Featuring John Bolton, Preston Truman Boyd, Chad Burris, Emma Degerstedt, Damon J. Gillespie, Annie Golden, Sam Gravitte, Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Fergie L. Philippe, Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams, Jelani Remy, Adam B. Shapiro, Alexandra Silber, Phil Sloves, Eric Ulloa, Nik Walker, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Also featuring Celeste Hudson, Gabriella Mack, and Jenn Maurer

Music Direction by Ben Caplan. Produced by Jen Sandler.

CHRISTIAN HOLDER: SUITE '60S ~ SWEET '70S

JANUARY 18 AT 7:00 PM

Christian Holder, former principal dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his new show. Suite '60s ~ Sweet '70s is a celebration of selected music from those two seminal decades, interlaced with personal reminiscences that shine an elegant and witty spotlight on Christian's vivid theatrical life. The show features songs by Phil Spector, Burt Bacharach, Leonard Bernstein, Marvin Gaye, Richard Rodgers, Lennon, and McCartney.

Directed by Ian Embleton.

JONATHAN SAVAGE: FAREWELL TO THE WEST

JANUARY 18 AT 9:45 PM

Jonathan Savage, last seen off-Broadway in Seesaw, as well as Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, is so happy to be back at Feinstein's/54 Below for his New York City Solo Concert Debut! Farewell to the West describes his quarantine journey from being a Professional Actor in New York City to living in a van in Yellowstone National Park; an evening of songs and stories featuring his original music. Travel along with him in this unique and very personal experience.

LIFE HAS A FUNNY WAY: A JAGGED LITTLE PILL CAST REUNION CONCERT

JANUARY 20 AT 7:00 PM

After an unexpected premature closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill reunites to share stories and songs in celebration of their time spent together!

Featuring Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, Runako Campbell, John Cardoza, Ken Clark, Morgan Dudley, Zach Hess, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, Adi Roy, Grace Slear, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ada Westfall.



COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE

JANUARY 20 AT 9:45 PM

The New York Comedy scene's best-kept secret is that your favorite comics all are former theatre kids. Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope (famously not BFAs) bring together New York's funniest together for one night to let them live out their forgotten dream. With music direction from Jessie Rosso (Soft Power, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), the brightest names in comedy belt their hearts out to their favorite musical theatre songs.

Featuring Dylan Adler, Charlie Bardey, Marcia Belsky, Taylor Garron, Annabel & Sabina Meschke, Dave Mizzoni, Chris Murphy, Ellie Schnitt, and Sophie Zucker.

Also featuring Tessa Albertson, Rachel Coster, Esther Fallick, Dee Luu, Chloe Troast, and Jamie Linn Watson.

54 SINGS LIZA: CELEBRATING HER FAMOUS SONGS

JANUARY 21 AT 7:00 PM

When The Great Minnelli, with pipes to spare and personality unmatched, launched into a tune, there was no turning back. The excitement she brought to her music is legendary. And now, finally, on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage, those great songs that Liza either introduced or made her own will be given a glittering showcase presentation by some of the most talented Broadway and nightclub performers in New York City. Our beloved Liza's most famous songs - "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time," "Ring Them Bells," "The Theme From New York, New York," and so many more - from her Broadway shows, movies, TV specials, and albums will get the star treatment they deserve! The premiere presentation of this original concert event will take place on Friday, January 21 at 7 PM!

54 Sings Liza is created, written, directed and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel. He is the creator of more than 400 major concert events, including producing, writing, and directing concerts for Liza's great friend, Michael Feinstein. Siegel is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which begins its 21st season on February 14, 2022. For Feinstein's/54 Below, Siegel has created the record-breaking series 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

JENN COLELLA: YOU ARE HERE

JANUARY 22 AT 9:45 PM

Jenn Colella makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut. Weaving a tapestry of musical theater, pop, and rock n' roll songs with stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her thriving career on Broadway, Jenn gets up-close and personal about her often hilarious road to success.



Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan, (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) ,and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

JANUARY 23 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN

JANUARY 23 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles- whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman, Joe Carroll, Alex Finke, Brittney Mack, Lauren Marcus, Mauricio MartÃ­nez, Ben Rappaport, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Presley Ryan.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, with music direction by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

54 SINGS LORDE

JANUARY 26 AT 9:45 PM

Lorde will not appear in this concert.

Fresh off of the release of her hit album Solar Power, the music of chart-topping artist Lorde comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Green Light" and "Liability" to "Royals" and "Ribs" join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Lorde.

Featuring Austen Danielle Bohmer, Jane Bruce, Tyler Conroy, Hannah Cruz, Morgan Dudley, Mia Gerachis, Joey LaBrasca, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Mark Mauriello, Chris Medlin, Anthony Norman, Samantha Pauly, Shereen Pimentel, DeAnne Stewart, Eleri Ward, Lauren Zakrin, and more stars to be announced!

THE FAMOUS SONGS OF BARBRA STREISAND IN CONCERT

JANUARY 28 AT 9:45 PM

We don't have to tell you that Barbra is the greatest selling female vocalist in the world with 145 million records sold. And we don't have to tell you that her hit records have spanned the decades. What we do have to tell you is that at Feinstein's/54 Below, we are going to give you a thrilling concert of her famous songs with a cast of Broadway and nightclub stars who have the chops to properly honor her. The concert will be created, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, who recently staged the gala opening night concert of Temple Emanuel's six month long, major exhibit of all things Streisand. The concert received a standing ovation from the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. But now, at Feinstein's/54 Below, you can experience the brilliance of Barbra's music in a more intimate and personal way in what will surely be a unique and heart-stopping concert.

Scott Siegel is the creator of more than 400 major concerts, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year (which began its 20th Anniversary Season in February 2020). He has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and he has created a wide variety of critically acclaimed and popular concert series for Feinstein's/54 Below, including 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

Stars to be announced!

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY

JANUARY 29 AT 7:00 PM

John Lloyd Young is the TonyÂ® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.

In his signature passionate and thrilling style, John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. With Tommy Faragher on piano, Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Dreamgirls, and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT! SEASONS BY TYLER TAFOLLA

JANUARY 30 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of SEASONS: A New Musical Song- Cycle, written by Tyler Tafolla. Seasons follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, will go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They will chase careers, fall in and out of relationships, and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock, Seasons will answer the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good!

Tyler Tafolla is a California-based up-and-coming musical theatre writer, performer, and director. He is the creator of Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle. The show's exciting concept album was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley, Mariah Rose Faith, Adante Carter, and others. The concept album has been remastered and will be re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records in January 2022. Tyler has also written the musical-podcast Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show which you can stream now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Tyler is an AMDA Los Angeles Graduate with a BFA in Music Theatre and is thrilled to be working in the theatre.

Featuring Gerard Canonico, Jerusha Cavazos, Logan Hart, Shereen Pimentel, Alex Prakken, and Emerson Steele. Produced by Jen Sandler, with music direction by Ben Caplan.





MAJOR ATTAWAY: THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX

JANUARY 31 AT 9:45 PM

Major Attaway, the longest-running Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, is out of the lamp! The first to take over the role, Attaway is ready to explore a different, slightly evil version of the character we all know and love. Who are the Genie's would-be favorite vile villain cohorts? Come hear Major cover all the answers. And remember, he isn't bad - you just wished that way!

Looking ahead to February and March, "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature shows from Joe Iconis & George Salazar, Sam Harris, a tribute to Stephen Sondheim on his birthday, and cast members from the Broadway musical Six. Streaming tickets and information can be found at www.54Below.com/LIVE.

Streaming services for this series are provided by BroadwayWorld Events.