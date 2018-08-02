Is A Max Martin Pop Musical Headed for London's West End?

According to a new audition notice, casting is currently underway for a musical based on the behemoth pop catalogue of producer Max Martin.

The casting notice states that the musical is currently in the "final stages of development." The musical is currently being prepped for workshops in 2019, and is set to premiere in the UK before transferring to the West End.

The show lists the famed producer as its creator and is set to feature orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman (In the Heights). The show will feature a book and story David West Read (Schitt's Creek, Broadway's 'The Performers')

The show is currently seeking 20-30 year-old "exceptional pop singers" who can "act and dance to a high standard." The show is also seeking dancers skilled in hip-hop, breakdancing and street dance.

Martin is a leading producer in the pop field and is responsible for worldwide hits performed by today's biggest stars including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande. Adele. Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, the Backstreet Boys, Ellie Goulding, Kelly Clarkson, and more!

