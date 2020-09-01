'Invictus', a New Anthem for New York City Premieres Tonight on LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME

Tune in at at 8pm EDT.

"Invictus" (meaning "Unconquered") a new anthem for New York City in this unique moment in time for a 15-piece brass ensemble, composed by Anthony Barfield and commissioned by Lincoln Center, premieres tonight! The work pays tribute to the resilience of this city and its people, reflecting hope and the anticipation of a better future on the horizon.

Weaving together elements of gospel, jazz, classical, and hip hop, "Invictus" brings together brass players of different stylistic backgrounds from across Lincoln Center's campus-the MET Orchestra Musicians, the New York Philharmonic, Juilliard, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet Orchestra, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. This is the first time in history that musicians from all of these organizations have performed together.

The new piece will premiere tonight at 8pm EDT on Facebook and on Lincoln Center at Home at LincolnCenter.org/Invictus and will be available on demand indefinitely.

Anthony Barfield is a producer and composer based in New York City. Known for his lyrical writing style, his compositions have been performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Anthony has received commissions from groups such as The University of Kentucky Wind Ensemble and Joseph Alessi of the New York Philharmonic. In 2012 he made his Carnegie Hall debut at the New York Wind Band Festival where his work "Here We Rest" was premiered. In demand as a composer in residence, Mr. Barfield has worked with groups such as The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" and has had performances at the Southwest, Northwest and Northeast College Bandmasters National Association. Anthony released his first composition album in the fall of 2013 titled "Chapter II" with The University of Alabama Wind Ensemble. Anthony studied composition with C.P. First with additional coaching from Thomas Cabaniss, Avner Dorman, and Nils Vigeland.

As a former trombonist, he has performed at halls such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Dizzy's Coca Cola Club, Alice Tully Hall, and the Kennedy Center. Anthony has served as a Trombone teaching Artist for Grammy-award-winning producer Phil Ramone's Children's Orchestra and was a member of the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra in Philadelphia. He has performed with The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Alabama Symphony, and Mobile Symphony.

Formerly the Media Production Manager for Juilliard Global Ventures, Anthony produced content for the Juilliard Open Studios app which was named by Apple as a Best New App in 2015. After leaving his position at JGV he founded a music production company called Velocity Music, which has produced pop music for major artists such as the singer- songwriter Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, as well as scored music for independent feature films. Recently, Velocity Music signed a record deal with Pologrounds Music a subsidiary of SONY RCA records.

Anthony holds degrees in trombone performance from the Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music. Teachers include Joseph Alessi, Per Brevig and Dan Drill. Mr. Barfield currently resides in New York City with his wife Alaina and Black Pug Gouda.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You