International Contemporary Ensemble Announces Free TUES@7 Events for March 2021

The International Contemporary Ensemble is continuing its TUES@7 series with five events in March 2021: Ensemble Evolution Info Session on March 2; MATA's Radical Pairings, Part 1 on March 16; MATA's Radical Pairings, Part 2 on March 23; and "Home" with Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, Nuiko Wadden, and Brittany J. Green on March 30.

TUES@7 events are regular opportunities to engage with members and collaborators of the Ensemble. Artists reflect on past world premieres, pull back the curtain on upcoming works-in-process, and dig deeply into the digitice archive to see how collaborations, new works, and sound creations have blossomed over the past 19 years. Last year the Ensemble presented 11 events featuring world premieres, insightful conversations, and glimpses into new collaborations with over 60 artists. The series has become a thriving virtual destination through the COVID-19 pandemic for audience members, Ensemble members, and collaborators to enjoy extraordinary new music together. Past streams can be found at www.iceorg.org/tues7series.

Future events related to the TUES@7 series will be announced on a monthly basis.

Program Information

Ensemble Evolution Info Session

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7pm EST

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

Link: https://www.iceorg.org/events/2021/ensemble-evolution-info-sesssion

Created by Ensemble founder Claire Chase and longtime artist-in-residence Steven Schick, Ensemble Evolution commits to a holistic understanding of the artist as a global citizen in collaboration with The New School's College of Performing Arts. Through workshops, conversations, and performances alongside faculty from the International Contemporary Ensemble and renowned artists, Ensemble Evolution participants engage in music making, community building, and creative producing. This information session goes through the different steps of the application process for Ensemble Evolution and talks through any questions potential applicants may have.

MATA's Radical Pairings, Part 1

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 7pm EST

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

Link: https://www.iceorg.org/events/tues7-mar16

Radical Pairings 1 brings together Maurizio Azzan's exploratory Geometrie nelle mani for solo guitar with Yvette Janine Jackson's meditative yet resolute Deliberate (Afraid of Nothing) for percussion and electronics. The program will also feature newly-written solo works by each composer. Featuring percussionist Colleen Bernstein and guitarist Jordan Dodson, this program showcases both sonic curiosity and emotional resilience.

MATA's Radical Pairings, Part 2

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 7pm EST

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

Link: https://www.iceorg.org/events/tues7-mar23

Radical Pairings 2 features saxophonist Ryan Muncy performing Evan Williams's Rock Steady and recent for loops, as well as two works for voice and DIY instruments by composer-performer Bethany Younge. Younge is joined by soprano Charlotte Mundy. This evocative program juxtaposes rhythmic virtuosity and groove with the otherworldly soundscape produced by found percussion and the human voice.

"Home" with Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, Nuiko Wadden, and Brittany J. Green

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 7pm EST

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

Link: https://www.iceorg.org/events/tues7-mar30

International Contemporary Ensemble members Isabel Lepanto Gleicher (flute) and Nuiko Wadden (harp) and composer-performer Brittany J. Green present a program focused on the different meanings of "home" through the lens of fractured and fractal experiences during this time of COVID-19. With different soundscape samples, improvised pieces, and interview segments, "Home" explores how sounds of home are shaping our aural landscapes in the present moment.