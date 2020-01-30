Incredible Theatre Opportunities on and off Stage in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 1/30

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/30/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant, Special Events

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Assistant, Special Events who will report to the Manager, Special Events and be an integral member of the Special Events team which executes over 200 events a year including Opening Nights, the Annual Gala, cultivation dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. The Development Assistant, Special Events will provide support for the successful execution of all cultivation and fundraising events at The Public Theater including events during Shakespeare in t... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Community Engagement Artist, The Mobile Unit

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Community Engagement Artist to join The Mobile Unit Spring Tour of 2020. A Community Engagement Artist will engage in an unique opportunity for the Mobile Unit to deepen its connection with New Yorkers through facilitated conversations and participatory activities with each audience. Every performance of the play will be followed by a facilitated post-show conversation during which community members are invited to share the ways they saw themselv... (more)

Temp Jobs: Directing Fellows

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep's main stage directors for its 2020-21 season productions. The Fellowships begin mid-November 2020 and end in early April 2021. Primary duties include assisting the directors with all day-to-day rehearsal and performance responsibilities. Other projects include partnering with Stage Management to facilitate understudy rehearsals and collaborating with o... (more)

Internships: Stage Management, Dramaturgy & Casting, and Company Management

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants in areas of Stage Management, Dramaturgy & Casting, and Company Management for its 2020-2021 season Apprenticeships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Training under the guidance of our exceptional s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Hangar Theatre Company seeks Company Manager (2020 Season) The Company Manager is responsible for coordinating all travel and housing for the company. Additionally, the Company Manager coordinates local transportation, handles housing issues, creates welcome packets, and coordinates hospitality for the company of season artists. The Company Manager will supervise 2 Assistants and an Intern as supervisor of a 4-person company management team. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized a... (more)

: Foundations & Major Gifts Associate

Foundations & Major Gifts Associate The Opportunity Asolo Rep is seeking a Foundations & Major Gifts Associate to work with a dynamic team to achieve Asolo Rep's Community Income goals by securing funding from foundations, government, and other granting sources, as well as from individuals giving at the major donor level. This position will also play a key role in the $21 million Staging Our Future Capital & Endowment Campaign. Summary Asolo Rep's annual fund raises approximately $3... (more)

: Emcee/Awards Host for National Tour - Immediate Replacement

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Emcee/Awards Host: This position is for charismatic personalities who crave the opportunity to work as a team, inspire young artists, interact with people, and learn new tech skills. On stage... (more)

: Junior Lighting Designer

Focus Lighting, an award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Junior Lighting Designer. This is an extraordinary opportunity for candidates who are intelligent, energetic, and creative, and who are eager to contribute to the creation of world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Basic Requirements: · Four year degree required. · Theatrical Design, Architecture or Interior Desi... (more)

Temp Jobs: Public Works Seasonal Community Coordinator

Public Works is a major initiative of The Public Theater that aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater-both performing it and experiencing it-reminding us that we're all in this together. Working with partner organizations in all five boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater. It deliberately blurs the line between professional artists and community... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Summer 2020 Technical Positions & Assistant Stage Managers

Summer 2020 Technical Positions Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is now seeking applicants for technical positions to join us for our 2020 Summer Season at Oklahoma City's Civic Center Music Hall. Season consists of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA, GREASE, and KINKY BOOTS. Onsite dates vary by position, but are ranged within May 25th and August 2nd. SCENERY POSITIONS Summer Assistant Technical Director Deck Supervisor Head Fly Supervisor Stage Carpenters (Multiple Positions Available) ELECTRICS P... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

Executive Director Full-time, salaried position beginning June 15, 2020 Application Deadline: February 15, 2020 Organization Overview The Phipps Center for the Arts (ThePhipps.org) offers exciting performances, engaging exhibitions, and inspiring classes in the performing and visual arts. It is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) corporation operating since 1983 in historic downtown Hudson, Wisconsin, on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, 20 miles east of Minneapolis/St. Paul. It produces co... (more)

Part Time Jobs: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP

At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We engage inimitable auteur-directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to tremendous talents like Lileana Blain-Cruz in the e... (more)

: Associate Technical Director

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

POSITION SUMMARY The TECHNICAL DIRECTOR is responsible for leading the technical and production management for STREB Inc., which includes the STREB Extreme Action Company, the STREB PopAction School, the España-STREB Trapeze Academy and STREB's Educational and Community Engagement programs on and off-site. Reporting to the Artistic Director, working closely with the Executive Director, and collaborating with the management team, the Technical Director will facilitate the day-to-day technical a... (more)

Internships: Summer 2020 Internship Opportunities

Summer 2020 Internship opportunities: The theater offers a variety of internships in PRODUCTION and ADMINISTRATION for undergraduates, graduate students and young professionals with an interest in professional theater training. Interns are trained by and work alongside professionals in the field. Some interns may be eligible to enroll in the Actors' Equity Membership Candidate Program. Paid $175 weekly plus housing in an apartment-style dwelling with private bedroom. Internships Candidate... (more)

Internships: Summer 2020 Internships

Every year Theatre Raleigh depends on a team of dedicated interns to help make its Summer Series a success! We have worked with students (and recent graduates) from a variety of institutions, such as: Barton College Carnegie Mellon University East Carolina University Elon University Florida State University Fordham University Meredith College North Carolina State University University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) University of Florida University of Michigan Un... (more)

Internships: 2020 Summer Internships

SUMMER 2020 Nashville Children's Theatre is seeking dedicated college students to serve as interns for the summer of 2020. NCT provides volunteer/unpaid intern opportunities for the benefit of participants to provide high-level training and work experience in specialized areas of theatre for and with youth. To Apply: Please send the following to: Colin Peterson, NCT Associate Education Director via email or via postal mail to 25 Middleton St. Nashville, TN 37210 Cover letter (listing you... (more)

Internships: Technical Theatre Positions

Paid Positions to be filled include: Interns: Backstage: including scenic construction, painting, and lighting. These positions will also include occasional Pick-up and delivery of items, using the theatre's vehicle, and being on-call during select performances. Three positions to fill. $3500 stipend each. Master Technician: Scenery (ATD): Supervises interns in construction of scenic elements and during the load-in period; will assist Technical Director in planning and scheduling construct... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Aurora Productions seeking Production Managers

Aurora Productions is seeking Production Managers to join our experienced, tight knit team. Ideal candidates are highly organized and motivated, with familiarity of commercial theatre practice and procedure. Experience as a Production Manager, Technical Supervisor or Technical Director is required as is experience with a union work environment. Production Managers would work with Aurora's principals on technical oversight, focusing on the bid process, shop build and load in into the theatre... (more)

Internships: Interns Need For: SOCIAL MEDIA, MARKETING, PR AND/OR GENERAL MANAGING

Interns needed for the Theater Center February - May. Must commit to a 10 hour/week fixed schedule and be available for a weekly meeting Mondays 2-3 PM. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will be given a specific project of his/her own in the areas of marketing, public relations, graphic design, company managing, social media and/or sponsorship. No Xeroxing or running errands! Please send resume and letter of interest ASAP. Interviews begin next week.... (more)

Internships: ADMIN, TECHNICAL, AND EDUCATION INTERNSHIPS

DESCRIPTION: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's Intern Company is designed for early-career professionals interested in specific non-acting areas. Interns are in residence in one department throughout the summer under the guidance of The Shakespeare Theatre's professional staff. Internships offer in-depth practical training and provide the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a professional level while obtaining connections with respected artists, administrators, technicians, and e... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Shakespeare Acting Apprenticeship

DESCRIPTION: Extreme Training with one of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation. A rigorous ten-week program, the Acting Apprenticeship provides an opportunity to focus on one's individual needs as an actor, while providing necessary exposure to all aspects of professional theatre, both as an art form and as a business. CLASSES: Regular conservatory style classes include Acting/Shakespeare Scene Study, Voice/Speech, Text Analysis, Stage Combat, Viewpoints/Movement for the Actor,... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director/Scene Shop Supervisor

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison, NJ is seeking an experienced Technical Director to join our production team. This position is a full-time, year round and will be responsible for constructing or sourcing scenery for all events and shows, maintaining our 20,000 sq. ft. scene shop and storage areas in a safe and secure manner consistent with all OSHA regulations, supervising and training all scene shop staff including seasonal, over-hire, and intern labor, and managing all show a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Supervisor

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks an experienced Properties Supervisor for our 2020 season. Creativity, resourcefulness, and the ability to supervise a staff of professionals and interns required. Applicants must have skill and experience in painting, carpentry, craftwork, carving, sewing, and upholstery along with basic proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Word and Excel. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record. Knowledge ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is currently seeking an Assistant Production Manager. This full-time, year-round position will assist the Director of Production & Facilities in the daily operation of the Theatre, a 7-show season in our two performances spaces, and our 50,000 sq. ft. support facility and shops. Duties include helping to oversee the continued renovation of our support facility, managing multiple project schedules and resources, assisting with budgeting and payroll, attendin... (more)





