'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from ROCKETMAN Wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture

'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from Rocketman has won the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture. The 77th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are airing live on NBC, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote the song, which played during the end credits of "Rocketman." John performs with Taran Egerton, who plays him in the film.

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in Pop culture.

ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

The monumental career of international singer/songwriter and performer Elton John has spanned more than five decades. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and more than 250 million records sold worldwide. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has awarded Elton multiple Grammys®, including the Grammy Legend Award. In the early 1990s, Elton collaborated with lyricist Tim Rice on the soundtrack for The Lion King, winning him an Academy Award. The album produced two top-selling, award-winning singles: "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Circle of Life." The Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida both won Grammys for Best Musical Show Album. Elton composed the music for Billy Elliot, which was nominated for a record nine Olivier Awards, winning Best Musical, among others. He garnered a top-five U.K. hit with the song "Electricity." Billy Elliot was nominated for a record-tying 15 TONY AWARDS and won ten including Best Musical. Elton was also one of the producers for Next Fall on Broadway. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations. In 1998, the Queen of England knighted him Sir Elton John, CBE. In 2004, Elton received the Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture and excellence through the performing arts.



In his four-decade career John has sold more than 250 million records, making him one of the most successful artists of all time. His single "Candle in the Wind 1997" has sold over 33 million copies worldwide, and is the best selling single in Billboard history. He has more than 50 Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive No. 1 US albums, 56 Top 40 singles, 16 Top 10, four No. 2 hits, and nine No. 1 hits. He has won six Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Tony Award. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked him Number 49 on its list of THE 100 greatest artists of all time.

Listen to "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" here:





