INTO THE WOODS Cast Recording Will Be Released in September

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a cast recording for the Broadway revival of Into the Woods is in the works! Now Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings has confirmed they will release the cast recording of the critically-acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's musical in September on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. Physical release will be announced at a later time.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, opened to rave reviews on July 10 at the St. James Theatre. This production is produced by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, directed by Lear deBessonet (in her Broadway debut), music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Flahaven, who spent 25 years working with Sondheim in various musical capacities and has been a producer on dozens of cast albums, including 12 Grammy nominees, will produce the recording, with Berman as Co-Producer, Roth as Executive Producer, and deBessonet as Associate Producer.

Into the Woods stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard. Justin Scribner will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production will mark its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.