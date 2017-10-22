ICYMI: Hangin' in Oz with the Witches of WICKED on BroadwayWorld Live!

Glinda vs. Galinda; what makes a great Halloween costume; the greatness of Shirley Temple...

These were just a few of the hard-hitting topics discussed earlier this week, when BroadwayWorld took you to the Gershwin Theatre for a live chat with the witches of Wicked- Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper. Watch below to catch up on the latest edition of BroadwayWorld Live!

Burns returns to Oz after traveling the country as Elizabeth in the national tour of If/Then. She is honored to be Broadway's longest-running Elphaba. She also played it on the national tour where her performance was nominated for an Irene Award. Other Broadway includes the Tony-winning revival of Hair (original company), If/Then (original company). Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages (original company), Unlock'd. Selected regional: Paper Mill, PCLO, Casa, CRT. Film: Set It Up.

Cooper is making her Broadway debut with Wicked after starring in the 1st and 2nd national tours. NYC: Letter From Algeria, BUNKED! A New Musical. Regional: Bye Bye Birdie at Sacramento Music Circus (Kim MacAfee), What the Butler Saw at PICT (Geraldine Barclay). Select TV/film: "Glee," Disney's "Jessie," "CSI," "Bones," ABC's "Selfie," HBO's "Hello Ladies," "Smart People." BFA, Carnegie Mellon University.

Related Articles