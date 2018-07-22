ICYMI: BEAUTIFUL Felt the Earth Move, PHANTOM Wished You Were Here Again and More at Broadway in Bryant Park- Watch the Full Show!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week the series continued with special performance from the cast of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson); DESPERATE MEASURES (Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan); ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER (Stephen Bogardus, Melissa Errico, John Cudia, Florrie Bagel, William Bellamy, Rachel Coloff, Peyton Crim, Caitlin Gallogly, Matt Gibson, Daisy Hobbs, Craig Waletzko); BEAUTIFUL (Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby, Sara Sheppard, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Salisha Thomas, Yasmeen Sulieman, Alex Hairston).

From "All I Ask of You" to "I Feel the Earth Move," check out all of the performances below!







