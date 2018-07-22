BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

ICYMI: BEAUTIFUL Felt the Earth Move, PHANTOM Wished You Were Here Again and More at Broadway in Bryant Park- Watch the Full Show!

Jul. 22, 2018  

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week the series continued with special performance from the cast of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson); DESPERATE MEASURES (Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan); ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER (Stephen Bogardus, Melissa Errico, John Cudia, Florrie Bagel, William Bellamy, Rachel Coloff, Peyton Crim, Caitlin Gallogly, Matt Gibson, Daisy Hobbs, Craig Waletzko); BEAUTIFUL (Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby, Sara Sheppard, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Salisha Thomas, Yasmeen Sulieman, Alex Hairston).

From "All I Ask of You" to "I Feel the Earth Move," check out all of the performances below!



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Catching Up on Randy Rainbow's Ascent with His Top Five Broadway Videos!
  • Cast Album of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Now Available
  • Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke to Lead The Old Globe's THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL
  • Photo Flash: Susan Egan Returns to BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at 5-Star Theatricals
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Drew Gehling and the Cast of DAVE at Arena Stage
  • Exclusive: First Look At Carolee Carmello in Rehearsals For GYPSY at Music Circus

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       