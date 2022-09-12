Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hugh Jackman Says 'There's Always a Chance' for a THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Sequel

Jackman currently stars on Broadway in The Music Man

Sep. 12, 2022  

In a recent interview with Variety, stage and screen star Hugh Jackman revealed that more of The Greatest Showman could be in the cards. When told that his costar Michelle Williams wanted to do a sequel to the beloved movie musical, he responded: "There's always a chance, I've done a few sequels in my time. There's no plan, there's no script that I know of yet. But that's good to know. Thanks Michelle."

Jackman is currently promoting his latest film, The Son, at TIFF.

Hugh Jackman can currently be seen on Broadway as Harold Hill in the Music Man. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Jackman has also voiced characters in Happy Feet and Flushed Away. Recently, he voiced a singing character on an episode of the Simpsons. Watch a clip of Jackman's musical number here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Team BWW


