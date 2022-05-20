VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Sings in New SIMPSONS Episode Clip

This Sunday, Hugh Jackman will lend his voice to a character in a new episode of The Simpsons.

In the episode, titled "Poorhouse Rock," Homer aims to finally teach Bart to admire his dad after he humiliates him at church. However, a visit from a magical, singing janitor (Hugh Jackman) changes everything they thought they knew.

BroadwayWorld is excited to share a clip from the episode, featuring Jackman singing about how the middle class was built in the 1920s. Watch the new musical clip below!

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy is currently in its 33rd season, airing on FOX.

From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012. Jackman is currently starring on Broadway in the Music Man.

Watch the new clip here: