Hugh Jackman Breaks His Silence on Scott Rudin and Reveals Future of THE MUSIC MAN

Over the weekend, Sutton Foster spoke out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin- the former producer of her Broadway-bound revival of The Music Man. Now her co-star, Hugh Jackman, has broken his silence. The New York Times' Michael Paulson shared the following statement:

"I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people who have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin. It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce. The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin. He has now spoken up and stepped away from The Music Man. I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community. We are currently rebuilding The Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me."

Last week, a story was run by the Hollywood Reporter about the stage and screen producer's abusive workplace behavior. As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, the producer responded to the various allegations, vowing to "step back from active participation on our Broadway productions." Just yesterday, Rudin announced he would take his actions a step further by also removing himself from film and streaming projects.

The Reporter article spoke to to several ex-Rudin staffers who detail volatile and 'traumatizing' past experiences. The stories of abuse range from verbal tirades, to throwing a laptop at a window, and even smashing a computer monitor on an assistant's hand. The full story is available here.