VIDEO: Sutton Foster Speaks Out About Scott Rudin - 'The Only Positive Outcome Is The One That Happened'

Sutton Foster has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin, and explained the reason for her lack of public acknowledgement of the situation.

Last week, a story was run by the Hollywood Reporter about the stage and screen producer's abusive workplace behavior. Just yesterday, he responded by saying he will 'step back from active participation on [his] Broadway productions, effective immediately.'

Now, Foster, who is set to star in the Rudin-produced production of The Music Man upon Broadway's return, has spoken out in an Instagram live video this morning. The video was captured and posted to Twitter by OnStage Blog.

In the video, Foster explained her reasoning for not addressing the controversy publicly, which she had been called upon to do by many members of the industry, as well as Broadway fans.

"I needed to just step away to really address how I wanted to handle the situation," she said. "I didn't feel like I needed to post it so that it would happen. I didn't feel like that was something I needed to do because it becomes like a reactionary thing. I needed to step back and make sure the decision I made was mine and not based on the noise of social media."

She also spoke on behalf of Hugh Jackman, who is set to star alongside her in The Music Man.

"It's an unbelievably unfortunate situation and the only positive outcome is the one that happened," she said. "I know Hugh feels the same way and I know we've both committed to creating an amazing environment for everybody involved."

Foster also took the time to thank the others who have spoken out, most notably Karen Olivo, who recently announced she would not be returning to Moulin Rouge! when it reopens.

"Thank you for everybody's voice, I think it's so important and know that everyone has their own process on how to deal with shit," Foster said. "You gotta give people time and space and it's a crazy-ass world out there. Until you're in that situation, it's so easy to point fingers, so easy to make assumptions, and people can do that till forever."

Watch the full video below.

Sutton Foster addresses the Scott Rudin controversy. pic.twitter.com/gnxrwd2JtE - OnStage Blog (@OnstageBlog) April 18, 2021

Tina Schen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, is also now calling on Rudin to release employees from prior non-disclosure agreements, Deadline reports. This comes after Equity made a statement on this yesterday.

"First and foremost, we owe a debt of gratitude to the brave employees who came forward with allegations of workplace bullying and harassment against Scott Rudin," Schen said. "For far too long, this abusive behavior has been a stepping stone to success in Hollywood and on Broadway - but those days are over."

"No one should have to endure the kind of abhorrent mistreatment that has been reported and live under fear of retaliation. We still don't know the full extent of what occurred. That's why Time's Up demands Scott Rudin release his former staff from any nondisclosure agreements. Doing so is critical to truly creating workplaces where every employee feels safe and respected across all industries."

Read the original story on Deadline.