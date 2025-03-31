Hot Tickets of the Week: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, REDWOOD, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting March 31, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Glengarry Glen Ross

The stars are aligning at the Palace Theatre! David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece gets a reboot in 2025 with a star-studded cast (including Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr) and direction by Patrick Marber. The show opens tonight, March 31, and already the revival has extended through June 14, 2025.

Read More: In Rehearsals with the Cast of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Mamma Mia!

A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time.

Read More: MAMMA MIA! Will Return to Broadway This Summer

Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Read More: How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Redwood

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway! In Redwood, Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.

Read More: Forces of Nature: Kate Diaz & Tina Landau Break Down the Music of REDWOOD

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Kip Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth. Playing all 26 characters is the Emmy-winning stars of Succession, Sarah Snook.

Read More: Inside Opening Night of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY with Sarah Snook