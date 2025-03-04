Breaking: MAMMA MIA! Will Return to Broadway This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time.

Judy Craymer said, “When MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001, the show had already launched productions in London and Toronto and played a sold-out North American tour. Despite the glowing reception we received in those markets, nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre.

“Last year, MAMMA MIA! celebrated 25 successful years in the West End, and it’s truly fantastic to bring the original production back to its Broadway home after 24 years.

“With Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus’ irresistible songs, Catherine Johnson’s wonderful story of a sunny, funny tale of a mother, daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, Phyllida Lloyd’s brilliant direction and the entire creative team’s exceptional work, returning to Broadway is a celebration for all.”

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! on Broadway go on sale beginning next week. The limited engagement will play in New York for six months only, through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

MAMMA MIA! is giving its most dedicated fans the opportunity to secure their seats early and guarantee they don’t miss out on the fun. Those who have signed up on the official website, MammaMiaBway.com, will receive exclusive presale access beginning Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 10:00am ET.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10:00AM ET through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting HERE.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Casting for MAMMA MIA! on Broadway will be announced later.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, MAMMA MIA! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

About Mamma Mia!

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office. The show has played continuously to packed houses in London since 1999, making it the third-longest running musical in West End history. During MAMMA MIA!’s original Broadway run, the show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. Multiple productions continue around the world today, including the 25th Anniversary North American tour; an International Tour that played several Chinese cities earlier this year before continuing throughout Europe; and a First-Class full-length production on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

MAMMA MIA!’s Original Cast Recording has gone Double Platinum in several territories around the world. Eight foreign language productions also have Cast Recordings – in German, Dutch, Spanish, Swedish, Korean, French, Chinese, and Japanese.

Also produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer.