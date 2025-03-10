Hot Tickets of the Week: SMASH, THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting March 10, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to today!

Glengarry Glen Ross

The stars are aligning at the Palace Theatre! David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece gets a reboot in 2025 with a star-studded cast (including Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr) and direction by Patrick Marber. Previews are now underway and already the revival has extended through June 14, 2025.

John Proctor Is the Villain

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Smash

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Kip Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth. Playing all 26 characters is the Emmy-winning stars of Succession, Sarah Snook.

BOOP! The Musical

Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

