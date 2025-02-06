Photos: Meet the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Starring Sadie Sink

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of the cast of John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, and starring Sadie Sink. Check out the photos below!

Performances begin on Broadway at the Booth Theatre on Thursday, March 20, 2025 ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.

The full cast has also now been announced for the production. Sink will be joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

“The two of us have been trying to work together on this play for years, and it’s been worth the wait to tackle it in this moment, with this incredible team,” said Belflower and Taymor. “John Proctor is the Villain is a true ensemble play, and this casting process was both thrilling and almost cosmically easy. Along with our amazing casting director, Taylor Williams, we were aligned every step of the way, which speaks to the powerful alchemy of this group of actors. Everyone is uniquely suited to embody their characters with skill, compassion, and humor. We feel so lucky and so excited to finally get in the rehearsal room with all of them.”

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain includes scenography by AMP featuring Teresa Williams; costume design by Sarah Laux; lighting design by Natasha Katz; sound design by Palmer Hefferan; projection design by Hannah Wasileski; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas; movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger; intimacy coordination by Ann James; voice and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington; dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen; production stage management by Kamra A. Jacobs; and casting by Taylor Williams.

Meet the Cast

NIHAR DUVVURI (Mason Adams) is thrilled to be a part of the incredible John Proctor is the Villain team. Broadway: Romeo + Juliet. Pre-Broadway: SMASH Workshop (2024). TV: “FBI: Most Wanted.” A big, endless thank you to friends, family, Megh, Marisa, and Sarah Haber / Creative Talent Company. NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Atlantic Acting School.

GABRIEL EBERT (Carter Smith) Broadway: Matilda the Musical (Tony Winner), Pass Over, Casa Valentina, Brief Encounter, Time And The Conways, Therese Raquin, Red. Off-Broadway: 4,000 Miles (OBIE Winner), Preludes, Gently Down The Stream, Sally & Tom, Peer Gynt, Prometheus Bound. Film/TV: News of The World, “Dickinson,” I Am a Seagull, “Mr. Mercedes,” Ricki and The Flash, The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks. Upcoming: Dope Thief. As a singer: performed at Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall and with the New York Philharmonic.

MOLLY GRIGGS (Bailey Gallagher) will be seen as one of the leads of the upcoming Netflix series “The Residence” from creator Paul William Davies. Broadway: Hello, Dolly! Off-Broadway: Linda (MTC), Ultimate Beauty Bible (Page 73). TV/Film: “Dr. Death” (Peacock), “Succession” (HBO), “Servant” (Apple+), “Prodigal Son” (FOX), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “The Good Doctor” (ABC), “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), “Bull” (CBS), “Magnum P.I.” (CBS), Hide, Before I Go. Education: Carnegie Mellon University.

MAGGIE KUNTZ (Ivy Watkins) is thrilled to be working again with Danya Taymor after recently making her Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical, The Outsiders (OBC). Selected: “Daisy” in Florence Welch’s Gatsby (workshop) directed by Rachel Chavkin, and “Carole” in Beautiful (The Rev). Maggie is graduate of the University of Michigan (MT) and represented by Verve and The Rosenzweig Group NY.

HAGAN OLIVERAS (Lee Turner) is very excited to be a part of such an exciting new play. A South Florida boy and Carnegie Mellon Alum, he's very grateful for all of his teachers that have helped him along his journey and of course his mom and dad. Previous credits Bway: Our Town (dir. Kenny Leon) OffBway: Jonah (Dir. Danya Taymor) Screen: “American Horror Stories” (Hulu).

MORGAN SCOTT (Nell Shaw). New York theater credits include Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Broadway) and Camille Simone Thomas’ MUD… (SheNYC Festival). Scott earned a BFA from The Juilliard School and trained at the British American Dramatic Academy. She gives utmost thanks to the Friend who sticks closer than a brother for guiding her through the crazy storm that is teenagedom.

FINA STRAZZA (Beth Powell) Bway: Matilda in Matilda the Musical. Off: Animal; A Loss of Roses, Member of the Wedding. TV: “Paper Girls” (series lead), “Law and Order: SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “FBI: Last Week Tonight.” A student at NYU’s Tisch, her eight films include: Above the Shadows, A Christmas Melody (recording “Oh, Santa!” with director Mariah Carey); Netflix's upcoming “Fear Street: Prom Queen.”

AMALIA YOO (Raelynn Nix) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Born and raised in NYC, she recently played Luna in Grief Camp at the Atlantic Theater. On-screen credits include No Hard Feelings and Netflix’s “Grand Army.” She also played Joey in an off-broadway production of SLUT: The Play (NPR’s Greene Space). She is a proud alumnus of LaGuardia High School.

NOAH PACHT (Understudy) is overjoyed to make his Broadway debut with this fantastic company. Off-Broadway: Merchant of Venice. Film: Anything’s Possible. Carnegie Mellon alum. Love and gratitude to his family, friends, mentors and BRS/GAGE & Principal Entertainment.

FIONA ROBBERSON (Understudy) Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Confederates (Signature), Big Hunk O’ Burnin’ Love (Roundabout). Regional: All My Sons (Hartford Stage), True Art (Dorset Theatre Festival), Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare Theatre NJ). Film: Plano. MFA from Juilliard (Group 50). For my love and family. fionarobberson.com

SHIAN TOMLINSON (Understudy) is excited to make her Broadway debut! Credits: Rosemead, NBC’s “Unbroken” (regular), and guest roles on “Found,” “The Good Doctor,” and “New Amsterdam.” She thanks her team at Innovative, Harvest Talent, and her family and friends for their unwavering support and guidance. @shiantomlinson

GARRETT YOUNG (Understudy) Broadway debut. Theatre includes Clyde’s (Goodman/Mark Taper Forum), Trayf (Geffen Playhouse), My Father’s War (TheatreSquared). TV: “Duster,” “Chicago Fire,” “New Amsterdam,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Justice.” Garrett is a founding ensemble member of Santa Fe’s the Exodus Ensemble. Training: DePaul University. @garrettryoung

VICTORIA VOURKOUTIOTIS (Understudy) (she/her) is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! BFA: University of Michigan Acting '24. Thank you to BRS/Gage and Vision Entertainment, Mom, Dad, Yanni, and Stefania.

Photo Credit: Damon Baker