Photos: Gaten Matarazzo Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

On Friday, May 16th, the Tony-nominated production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow welcomed a familiar face back to the world of the Upside Down. Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays “Dustin Henderson” in the Netflix series, saw the show for the first time and visited the Broadway cast backstage at the Marquis Theatre, including Tony Nominee Louis McCartney. See photos here!

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, is rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

The science fiction horror drama television series was created by the Duffer Brothers and released on July 15, 2016. The second and third season followed in October 2017 and July 2019 respectively, and the fourth season aired in two parts in May and July 2022.