Heidi Schreck to Discuss WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at 92Y

92Y announces a discussion of What the Constitution Means to Me with playwright/performer Heidi Schreck and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, moderated by Slate senior editor and legal columnist Dahlia Litwick, on Sunday, July 28. What the Constitution Means to Me has been called "the best and most important new play of the season" by the New York Times and garnered Tony Award nominations for Best Play and Best Leading Performance by an Actress. It runs at the Helen Hayes Theater through August 24.



Heidi Schreck is a playwright, performer and screenwriter. Her play What the Constitution Means to Me, which opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theater in March 2019, was recently named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won the Obie Award and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. Heidi also received two Tony Award nominations for What the Constitution Means to Me for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and received the 2019 Benjamin Hadley Danks Award from the Academy of Arts and Letters. Her play Grand Concourse , which debuted at Playwrights Horizons and Steppenwolf Theatres in 2014-15, won the Stacey Mindich Lilly Award in 2015 and was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Screenwriting credits include I Love Dick, Billions and Nurse Jackie. Heidi has also taught playwriting and screenwriting at NYU, Columbia, Kenyon College, and Primary Stages. She is the recipient of three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Theatre World Award.



Laurence H. Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard, has taught at its Law School since 1968 and was voted the best professor by the graduating class of 2000. The title "University Professor" is Harvard's highest academic honor, awarded to just a handful of professors at any given time and to fewer than 70 professors in all of Harvard University's history. Born in China to Russian Jewish refugees, Tribe entered Harvard at 16. He graduated summa cum laude in Mathematics (1962) and magna cum laude in Law (1966); clerked for the California and U.S. Supreme Courts (1966-68); received tenure at 30; was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1980 and to the American Philosophical Society in 2010; helped write the constitutions of South Africa, the Czech Republic, and the Marshall Islands; and has received eleven honorary degrees. Professor Tribe has prevailed in three-fifths of the many appellate cases he has argued (including 35 in the US Supreme Court); was appointed in 2010 by President Obama and Attorney General Holder to serve as the first Senior Counselor for Access to Justice. He has written 115 books and articles, most recently, To End A Presidency: The Power of Impeachment (co-authored with Joshua Matz).



Dahlia Lithwick is a senior editor at Slate, and in that capacity, has been writing their "Supreme Court Dispatches" and "Jurisprudence" columns since 1999. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Harper's, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New Republic and Commentary, among other places. She is host of Amicus, Slate's award-winning biweekly podcast about the law and the Supreme Court. She is currently working on a new book, Lady Justice, for Penguin Press.

