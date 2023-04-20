Hannah Waddingham to Lead Musical Holiday Special on Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham is heading home for the holidays for a new musical comedy special on Apple TV+!

Variety reports that Waddingham will host and perform in a new Christmas special for the streaming service. She will be joined by her big band and surprise guests for special performances and musical numbers.

The special will be titled "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" and will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum.

Hamish Hamilton, who directed Mariah Carey's 2020 holiday special on Apple TV+, will helm the musical film. Waddingham will also executive produce with Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco.

Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham is a three-time Olivier Award nominee and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso. She was also recently seen on screen as host of the Olivier Awards and in Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Watch Waddingham perform her Olivier Awards opening number here.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).