Hal Prince Set for Post-Show Talks at PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced post-show conversations following select performances of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.

This Broadway production, which opened Thursday, August 24 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment.

The post-show conversations will be open for attendance to all ticket holders following the performances on September 19, September 28, October 3 and October 12.

Theatre scholar and Harold Prince biographer Foster Hirsch will moderate the discussion with Mr. Prince to discuss his life in the theater and his upcoming book, Sense of Occasion. Signed copies of Mr. Prince's book will be available for purchase at the merchandise counter.

To celebrate the legendary career of Hal Prince, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is organizing a major exhibition which will be on view at the Library beginning in late Spring 2019. A preview of the exhibition can be seen now in the Solomon Lounge on the lower level of Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre during the run of Prince of Broadway.

The cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz(Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a staggering 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and has brought together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for The New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (hair and wig design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Fred Lassen (music director), Tara Rubin Casting (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for Prince of Broadway is generously provided by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Manby Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain'tMisbehavin', the Fats Waller musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

