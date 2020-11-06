Haile Ferrier Lives By the Motto 'Follow Your Bliss' - Next on Stage

Haile Ferrier is singing for The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Haile Ferrier shares more about her charity, a fond memory of her last show before quarantine, and how moving it was to see The Lion King on Broadway!

Check out all of Haile's performances HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied the last round and didn't make it but got to see my friend Willem blossom as a performer throughout his process and finally win. I thought I would try again for the exposure and another chance to donate to a worthy cause!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Music Theatre is following my bliss. Follow your bliss is a Joseph Campbell motto I live by. I see no point living a life not doing what makes you happy and when I began doing music theatre, something clicked into place for me.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

Right before lockdown because of the virus, I was in the ensemble of We Will Rock You, a jukebox musical of Queen songs. One of the last numbers in the show is "We Are The Champions" and our cast went out will cellphone flashlights and sang to the audience. Every night, hundreds of people held up their flashlights and waved them back at us. It made me so thankful for the joy we were able to bring to people with such a silly show. I think about that moment and look back at the secret photo a cast member took of the audience one night all the time.

What charity did you pick and why?

The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative as I feel trans people (especially trans people of color) are continuously neglected, abused, and looked down upon in our society. I want to help in any way that I can and this organization helps to do that.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

I saw my first Broadway show later than a lot of people but it was The Lion King. I cried within the first 20 seconds. I was still so young and didn't quite understand why I was so moved but I'll never forget it.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I like to film myself as I work on new repertoire, submit for random things, make TikToks, learn choreo/choreograph, attend local protests, and many other things. I recently got a job at The Muse NC, a Black-owned thrift shop in Graham, NC so lately I have been an online influencer for them as well as a stylist and model for some photoshoots! On top of all this, I am currently attending classes in person at Elon University where I study music theatre.

Give a shoutout!

I would like to give a shoutout to everyone on my social media who is constantly sending me love, support, and encouragement. I have always loved sharing videos of me performing and I don't think I would be in the place I am now without you all constantly reminding me that the work and practice you all see me doing encourages others to be themselves and follow their bliss. It warms my heart to know that just sharing my work has moved others to share their truest self.

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Check out all of the contestants HERE!

