HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Is Now Available to License Through MTI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas is now available for licensing.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a holiday classic that is sure to delight for audiences of all ages during the holidays. Based on the classic animated film and the beloved children’s book by Dr. Seuss, the musical features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason with music by Mel Marvin. This duo expands on the timeless story while also bringing new songs to the stage that are bound to have everyone tapping their feet.

In the heartwarming tale, the mean, green Grinch disdains the annual Christmas festivities of the cheerful Whoville residents from a solitary distance. Fed up, he carries out a plan to stop Christmas once and for all, only to learn a lesson about opening his heart to the real meaning of Christmas.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. said, “Dr. Seuss Enterprises is excited to continue our partnership with Music Theatre International to bring this musical version of everyone’s favorite holiday tale to schools and theatres. Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas teaches the power of change, the importance of community, and the value of kindness – timeless themes that make The Grinch as relevant today as ever before.”

Composer Mel Marvin added, “Tim and I, both known as ‘nice guys’ in the theatre world, loved pretending to be the meanest kids on the block - and this added a lot of bite to the writing process!”

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas has had a rich production history over the past thirty years with tours and shows at professional theatres all across the country. The musical had its world premiere at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis in 1994. This company would go on to present their production over 10 times, with their most recent being in 2024. This premiere would be followed by productions in San Diego at The Old Globe Theatre in 1998, where it has run every Christmas season since then. The musical was then produced on Broadway in 2006 and 2007 and was the first ever production to perform 12 shows a week. In 2009, the show ran in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre. The show would then go on to have four national tours in the span of five years from 2010 to 2015 and play Madison Square Garden four times, most recently in New York City in 2018. After the show made its UK premiere in 2019, a television special of the musical starring Matthew Morrison in the title role premiered in 2020.

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas is an iconic musical that has already made a lasting impression on thousands of people across the United States,” said Drew Cohen, the President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “We are thrilled at the success the show has had with these previous productions and we cannot wait to introduce this musical to a new generation of performers and audience members waiting to meet the world’s most beloved and redeemable green menace.”

Licensing and additional information are available here. Domestic and international restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children’s entertainment and licensing company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child’s imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com or follow us on Instagram.