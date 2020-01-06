HER/MUSIC;HER/STORY Comes to The National Arts Club For One Night Only
HER/MUSIC;HER/STORY comes to the National Arts Club Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM.
This program shines a light on the music and stories of great women composers, past and present. Co-created and performed by celebrated pianist Donna Weng Friedman and acclaimed soprano Allison Charney, with guest violinist Eriko Sato, concertmaster of the Orchestra of St. Luke's and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the repertoire will include rediscovered masterpieces by Amy Beach, Lili Boulanger, Gena Branscombe, Cecile Chaminade and Clara Schumann, as well as dynamic new works by living composers Stefania de Kenessey and Kim D. Sherman.
This event is free and open to the public, however an RSVP is required at nationalartsclub.eventbrite.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway r... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In 2020!
With the new year officially upon us, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about the productions heading to Broadway in 2020 wi... (read more)