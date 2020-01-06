HER/MUSIC;HER/STORY Comes to The National Arts Club For One Night Only

HER/MUSIC;HER/STORY comes to the National Arts Club Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

This program shines a light on the music and stories of great women composers, past and present. Co-created and performed by celebrated pianist Donna Weng Friedman and acclaimed soprano Allison Charney, with guest violinist Eriko Sato, concertmaster of the Orchestra of St. Luke's and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the repertoire will include rediscovered masterpieces by Amy Beach, Lili Boulanger, Gena Branscombe, Cecile Chaminade and Clara Schumann, as well as dynamic new works by living composers Stefania de Kenessey and Kim D. Sherman.

This event is free and open to the public, however an RSVP is required at nationalartsclub.eventbrite.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You