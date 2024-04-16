HELL'S KITCHEN Will Support 'Keep a Child Alive' Organization With Ticketing Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Through a collaboration with TodayTix Group, for every ticket sold during the run of HELL'S KITCHEN, $1 will go to support Alicia Keys co-founded organization, Keep a Child Alive.

“I have taken such pride in being a co-founder of Keep a Child Alive since its creation over 20 years ago and all the lives we have been able to touch and all that we have been able to accomplish so far,” said Keys. “Hell's Kitchen is about a 17-year-old girl trying to find her way in NYC. Both Hell's Kitchen and Keep a Child Alive believe that every child in the world should have the opportunity to thrive. I feel immense gratitude that we can partner, with equal passion, to create an even greater force for change.”

“Alicia has inspired a Hell's Kitchen family that puts art alongside impact every day, using creativity for good. Having been deeply inspired by Alicia's work with Keep a Child Alive, and their bold humanitarian programs and scale, it was clear that we had to do more." said Fenty. "Enabling a portion of every ticket sold to benefit Keep a Child Alive's programming paves a new model for arts impact, ensuring every audience member at Hell's Kitchen can be part of this important work,” notes Brian Fenty, CEO of TodayTix Group.

More information about Keep a Child Alive (KCA) is available at www.keepachildalive.org.

About Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN is currently in performances and opens officially Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The creative team for Hell's Kitchen includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of Hell's Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Hell's Kitchen made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.

Hell's Kitchen on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions; co-producers are Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, The Sunshine Group, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, universal Music Publishing, independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, Score 3 Partners and The Public Theater. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer.